San Francisco Theater Hosts ‘Rat Cafe’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) –– If you spot a rat in a restaurant, chances are you’re never going there again.
But there’s a cafe in San Francisco offering quality dining time — with rats!
The San Francisco Dungeon Theater is hosting a “Rat Cafe.”
Customers can enjoy coffee and pastries while domesticated rats crawl all over them.
Rats are a big theme in the theater’s performances.
“It’s a story that we tell here at San Francisco Dungeon,” said Matthew Gunter with the San Francisco Dungeon Theater. “We really wanted to think about how we could combine that story of plague and rats with something new and exciting for the dungeon, and we thought what better way than to have people experience rats in person.’
The rats come from an animal shelter dedicated to finding homes for rats, and customers have a chance to adopt the rats they meet.