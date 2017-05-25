San Francisco Theater Hosts ‘Rat Cafe’

May 25, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Rats, San Francisco, San Francisco Dungeon Theater

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) –– If you spot a rat in a restaurant, chances are you’re never going there again.

But there’s a cafe in San Francisco offering quality dining time — with rats!

Dunkin’ Donuts Introduces S’mores Flavored Coffees, Cake Batter Donut 

The San Francisco Dungeon Theater is hosting a “Rat Cafe.”

Customers can enjoy coffee and pastries while domesticated rats crawl all over them.

Great White Shark Could Be Heading To Jersey Shore For Memorial Day 

Rats are a big theme in the theater’s performances.

“It’s a story that we tell here at San Francisco Dungeon,” said Matthew Gunter with the San Francisco Dungeon Theater. “We really wanted to think about how we could combine that story of plague and rats with something new and exciting for the dungeon, and we thought what better way than to have people experience rats in person.’

The rats come from an animal shelter dedicated to finding homes for rats, and customers have a chance to adopt the rats they meet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch