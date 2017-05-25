Report: 76ers Will Pursue Spurs G Patty Mills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers are seeking a veteran guard, who can knock down three’s. Spurs guard Patty Mills fits the bill.
According to 97.3 ESPN’s Michael K-B, the Sixers will pursue Mills this offseason.
Mills, 28, is set to become an unrestricted free-agent. Last season, his eighth in the NBA, Mills shot 41.3-percent from downtown on a career-high 4.5 attempts per game. For his career, Mills — who spent the majority of his career as a backup to Tony Parker — is a 39.5-percent three-point shooter.
Sixers head coach Brett Brown was the Spurs’ director of player development and an assistant coach until August of 2013. Mills, a 2009 second round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers, joined the Spurs in March of 2012.