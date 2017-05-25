Purr-Fect Job For Cat Lovers Is Available

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cuddling goes next level as a veterinary clinic is looking for someone to fill its “cat cuddler” position.
Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Clonsilla (a suburb of Dublin, Ireland) created the full-time job Tuesday and the phones have been abuzz.
According to the job posting on the clinic’s website, the ideal “cat cuddler” should have the following skills and characteristics:
- Must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.
- They need to be softly spoken and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients.
Furthermore, “the ability to understand different types of purring” is a plus.
Roisín Foran, the head of Just Cats Veterinary Nursing, told Independent, “We want the cats to enjoy their time here after visits or surgeries; we want someone to reassure them and make them happy.”
A qualification recognized by Ireland’s veterinary council is also required, per the report.
For more information, visit http://justcats.ie/careers.