Philly Soccer Show: Midfielder Medunjanin Helps Power Union During Winning Streak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union went from being winless since last August to setting a franchise record with four straight victories. And on this week’s KYW Philly Soccer Show, we to talk to one of reasons for the change in fortunes. Midfielder Haris Medunjanin sits down with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio.

The Bosnian has two goals over the last couple games, including the game winner on a great free kick Saturday against Colorado Rapids at home. He is also has five assists, second on the team behind Chris Pontious. He talks about adjusting to a more defensive role for the team and what it’s like partnering in the center of the pitch with team captain Alejandro Bedoya. He also talks about how he’s adjusted to living in Philadelphia after last playing in the Israeli league.

Then, Greg and Mike look ahead as the Union hit the road to face Real Salt Lake. RSL has been struggling most of the year, firing their coach Jeff Cassar and replacing him with former New York Red Bulls boss Mike Petke. They face off this Saturday.

