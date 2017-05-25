Top 5 Biggest Cities In America: Philly Slips In The Ranking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly is no longer one of the top 5 biggest cities in America, we’re now sixth, having been surpassed by Phoenix.

New census data shows Phoenix, Arizona now has 1,615,017 residents compared to Philadelphia’s 1,567,872. But Phoenix is more than five times Philadelphia’s size when you consider its geographical imprint.

“I don’t think it’s an apple to apple comparison,” said Dr. Yang Yang, a professor at Temple’s School of Sports, Tourism and Hospitality management.

Yang says being bumped to 6th in terms of population likely will not make an impact economically for the city, since population is just one factor in a city’s appeal to tourists and businesses.

“It’s not a big problem, because we have a lot of good things to be proud of our city and our history. This cannot easily be replaced,” he said.

Philadelphians don’t seem too worried by our fall in population ranking.

“I don’t think that matters because there is so much history and things to do here that people who are looking for those types of things are still going to come whether we’re 6th, 100th or first,” said one woman at the 30th Street Station.

When it comes to the fastest growing cities in the nation Texas is home to 4 of the top 5.

Conroe, Texas just north of Houston, was the fastest growing city in America–seeing a 7.8 percent increase from 2015 to 2016.

Frisco and Mckinney, near Dallas were number two and number three.

Greenville, South Carolina was 4th.

Georgetown, Texas, near Austin was 5th.