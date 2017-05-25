Phillie Phanatic Cannot Comfort Baby

May 25, 2017 8:08 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are struggling, to put it politely. I mean, even the Phillie Phanatic isn’t playing well.

On Wednesday night, the Phils fell to the Rockies 7-2 at home, their fifth straight loss.

During the 7th inning, the Phanatic tried comforting a baby. It didn’t work.

“You gotta question the parenting skills here,” John Kruk joked on the TV broadcast.

The Phillies are now 4-20 in their last 24 games, falling to an MLB worst 15-29 on the season.

