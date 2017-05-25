NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia School Celebrates Police Officer Appreciation Day

May 25, 2017 4:51 PM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: Mike Dougherty, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at the Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences Charter School put on a show for a crowd of cops on Thursday for Philadelphia Police Officer Appreciation Day.

Songs were sang, and poems were recited from memory while the officers dined on soul food.

“The most selfless men by far, so I’d like to thank you for being the heroes that you are,” said first-grader Jayden Ward, reciting a poem he wrote himself.

Senior class president Nakoa Sheppard and his classmates are being taught to respect their elders.

“They have enough respect for us to try and protect us, so in this school, it is taught that police officers are our heroes,” said Sheppard.

Officer Brian Graves says these small gestures mean everything.

“It’s a warm feeling. It’s a great feeling. This is why we took this job,” he said.

School founder Veronica Joyner believes when love and respect is given and taken freely, kids thrive.

“If we don’t teach it, they won’t learn it,” she said.

The school’s student body is 95% black with a drop out rate of zero, and 97% go to college.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch