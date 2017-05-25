Philadelphia School Celebrates Police Officer Appreciation Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at the Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences Charter School put on a show for a crowd of cops on Thursday for Philadelphia Police Officer Appreciation Day.

Songs were sang, and poems were recited from memory while the officers dined on soul food.

“The most selfless men by far, so I’d like to thank you for being the heroes that you are,” said first-grader Jayden Ward, reciting a poem he wrote himself.

Students put on a show for cops at @PhillyPolice appreciation day. pic.twitter.com/meC8SJBNjC — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) May 25, 2017

Senior class president Nakoa Sheppard and his classmates are being taught to respect their elders.

“They have enough respect for us to try and protect us, so in this school, it is taught that police officers are our heroes,” said Sheppard.

Officer Brian Graves says these small gestures mean everything.

“It’s a warm feeling. It’s a great feeling. This is why we took this job,” he said.

School founder Veronica Joyner believes when love and respect is given and taken freely, kids thrive.

“If we don’t teach it, they won’t learn it,” she said.

The school’s student body is 95% black with a drop out rate of zero, and 97% go to college.