Philadelphia Elementary School Wraps Up Food Distribution Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community school in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city wraps up a program for the school year, aimed at fighting food insecurity.

Mayor Jim Kenney met with students of Gideon Elementary School as food from Philabundance was distributed to the kids.

They put it in their backpacks to bring home to their families who live near or below the poverty line. Brown rice, lettuce, and juice were among the groceries.

Mayor Kenney says the children and their families need to understand what good nutrition is and healthy examples have been going home with the kids each month.

“And share with their families and have meals together and teach each other,” Kenney said. “All of us growing up had a parent or parents that make sure that happened and, sad to say, some parents are not as engaged as other parents. It’s good for our kids to feel like they matter and that they have worth.”

Gideon Elementary is one of the city’s nine community schools which is partly funded by the Philadelphia Beverage Tax.