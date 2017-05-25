‘People Need To Go To Jail’: Nat’l Security Expert Reacts To Leaks Of Investigation Into Manchester Attack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Trump is condemning leaks of the investigation into the Manchester Arena attack to the U.S. media, calling them “deeply troubling.” Mr. Trump is asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute, if appropriate. KYW Newsradio spoke with a local national security and foreign policy expert.

Edward Turzanski suspects it’s someone, or maybe more than one person within either intelligence or law enforcement that has leaked information to the media.

“People need to go to jail for the recklessness that’s being shown here.”

British officials were “furious” over photos published detailing evidence about the bomb used in the Manchester attack, and the name of the attacker, even though they were withholding it, while raids were underway.

Turzanzki says it undermines the level of trust between the two countries.

“And in the end, harming the relationship that we have with our most critical intelligence partner.”

He points out the disclosures happened while the UK raised the terror threat level from “severe to critical,” meaning “a further attack may be imminent.”