Parts Of 3rd Street Closed In Old City Due To Water Main Issues

May 25, 2017 8:50 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Dan Wing, KYW Newsradio, Old City, Water Main

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heavily used street in Old City is closed off to traffic Thursday due to some lingering issues from a broken water main.

The Philadelphia Water Department was called out to investigate a strange depression on 3rd Street between Walnut and Chestnut Streets Wednesday afternoon.

A broken water main was the cause, which was fixed. But due to the condition of the roadway, further investigation is needed and that portion of 3rd Street will remain closed for now.

SEPTA passengers can find detour information here.

