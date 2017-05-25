Panel Of Women Gives Devastating Review Of American Health Care Act

BREAKING: 1 Dead In Helicopter Crash In New Castle, Delaware 

May 25, 2017 12:34 PM By Pat Loeb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A panel of 13 women leaders from the Philadelphia area gave a devastating review of the American Health Care Act. That’s the House bill touted as a replacement for Obamacare. The bill is under review by the Senate.

The Senate panel reviewing the AHCA is all male, so Planned Parenthood executive director Dayle Steinberg convened the 13 women. At the start of the discussion on Thursday, she brandished a picture of 13 dogs sitting at a table.

“So here’s the panel that discussed feline healthcare,” Steinberg said, “which was certainly equivalent.”

Women are particularly impacted by the AHCA. It would allow the elimination of maternity care, and restore penalties for pre-existing conditions, which could include domestic violence and C-section deliveries. And, Montgomery County Commission chair, and physician, Dr. Val Arkoosh, says the Medicaid cuts it lays out could be devastating.

“There are more women and children and seniors on that program than any other population,” Arkoosh said.

The one man invited to speak — Mayor Jim Kenney– issued a call……

“Continue to resist,” the mayor said.

