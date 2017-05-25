News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 25

Chris discussed reports of a fake Russian email influencing the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails, the Republican candidate in today’s special election in Montana assaulting a reporter and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer not being able to meet the Pope.

6:08 Washington Post: A dubious Russian document influenced the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.

6:35 What’s Trending: Dirty Dancing, Kevin Bacon, Ben and Jerry’s, John Kasich

7:00 A Guardian reporter was involved in an altercation with Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in today’s special election in Montana.

7:21 The director of Philadelphia’s veterans advisory committee was fired on Tuesday.

7:28 Phoenix has passed Philadelphia in terms of population.

7:38 White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not get to meet the Pope.

7:41 Donald Trump and Pope Francis exchanged gifts at the Vatican.

8:18 The jury has been selected for Bill Cosby’s trial.

8:35 What’s Trending: Guns N’ Roses, Linkin Park, Jim Gardner and Cecily Tynan