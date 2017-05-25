New Jersey Man Linked To 2012 Murder Arrested Again

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A man linked to the murder of a Clayton, New Jersey girl five years ago, is arrested again. This time for a home invasion.
Twenty-one-year-old Dante Robinson is charged with several offenses including: aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, and endangering a child after prosecutors say he broke into a home on Kay Lane in Sicklerville Monday.
He was shot during the break in and is being treated at a hospital. When released he’ll be sent to Camden County jail pending the pretrial detention hearing.
Robinson was charged in connection with the 2012 murder of 12-year-old Autumn Pasquale in Clayton, New Jersey. He was released in 2013.
His brother, Justin, remains in prison for the murder.