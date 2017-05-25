New Jersey Man Linked To 2012 Murder Arrested Again

May 25, 2017 3:33 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under: New Jersey, Suzanne Monaghan

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A man linked to the murder of a Clayton, New Jersey girl five years ago, is arrested again. This time for a home invasion.

Twenty-one-year-old Dante Robinson is charged with several offenses including: aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, and endangering a child after prosecutors say he broke into a home on Kay Lane in Sicklerville Monday.

He was shot during the break in and is being treated at a hospital. When released he’ll be sent to Camden County jail pending the pretrial detention hearing.

Robinson was charged in connection with the 2012 murder of 12-year-old Autumn Pasquale in Clayton, New Jersey. He was released in 2013.

His brother, Justin, remains in prison for the murder.

More from Suzanne Monaghan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch