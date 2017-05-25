Victim Who Lost Legs In Center City Collapse Awarded $95.6M

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–One of the most badly injured survivors of the 2013 Center City building collapse has been awarded $95.6 million.

An arbitrator made that award today to Mariya Plekan.

The Ukrainian immigrant was buried under the rubble at the Salvation Army store at 22nd and Market for 13 hours.

Her injuries were so severe her body below her hips had to be amputated.

Trapped For 13 Hours, Building Collapse Survivor Shares Her Story Nearly One Year Later

“While this tragedy took its toll on so many innocent victims, we are very pleased that the arbitrator recognized in his assessment that Mariya Plekan, the most catastrophically injured victim, should receive the highest award following this liability jury verdict,” said Andy Stern, who represents Plekan. “We take comfort that Ms. Plekan finally can obtain the appropriate skilled medical care she needs for the rest of her life, and that she has received just compensation for the gruesome injuries she sustained from this devastating tragedy.”

The collapse killed 6 and injured 14 others.

Deposition of Woman Crippled In Center City Building Collapse Is Revealed

The award is the largest recovery for an injured person in Pennsylvania history.

The award followed the announcement in February of a $227 million settlement with the Salvation Army and a New York real estate speculator that ended a 17-week civil trial for 19 plaintiffs over the collapse of a building under demolition onto a Salvation Army thrift shop.