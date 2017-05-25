BREAKING: Large Propane Spill In South Jersey Prompts Evacuations Read More

Large Propane Leak In Gloucester County Prompts Evacuations, Injures 2

May 25, 2017 11:02 AM

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBS) — A rail car leaking propane has sent two people to the hospital and prompted evacuations in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the unit block Osprey Court in Logan Township.

Authorities say 30,000 gallons of propane started leaking from the rail car. Authorities have declared it a hazmat situation.

(credit: CBS)

Two rail yard workers were taken to Crozer Medical Center for minor injuries.

Authorities have issued an evacuation for a half-mile radius, which includes two nearby warehouses.

Fire and hazmat crews are on the scene.

