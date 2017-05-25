Jim Harbaugh Takes Responsibility For 2011 Incident With Jim Schwartz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven years later, Jim Harbaugh is taking the blame.

When the Eagles hired Jim Schwartz to be their defensive coordinator last January, one of the first videos to circulate on social media among Philly sports fans was the infamous 2011 incident between Schwartz and then San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Niners defeated the Lions, Schwartz’s team, 25-19 on October 16th, 2011. Harbaugh, now the head coach at Michigan, was a little too animated after the win and let his emotions spill over into his postgame handshake with Schwartz.

“I went in too hard on that, too aggressive on the handshake,” Harbaugh said via ESPN.com during an interview on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take. “We’ve talked, and we’re good. We’re back to friends.

“There is a protocol in a postgame handshake. I’ve been there as the winner. I’ve been there as loser. You just, ‘Nice game,’ then go celebrate. Premature celebration there, in the wrong.”

Harbaugh and Schwartz are two of the more passionate “football guys” out there, so it’s good to see they’ve resolved their issues.