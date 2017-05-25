Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Summer Slopes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ski resorts are no longer just playgrounds for snow seekers. The slopes have some summertime surprises.

The sounds of Pennsylvania slopes are already changing from chairlifts and snow guns to zip lines and big splashes.

“Ninety percent of our ski areas have activities that go on during the summer,” said Linda Irvin, director of the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association, “from dining to golf to water parks.”

Irvin has seen a dramatic shift to all-season activity.

Closest to home, Spring Mountain hums with zip line action and a lively tiki bar.

Bear Creek has fine dining and mountain biking.

Shawnee has become a festival destination with everything from Celtic music to a Wurst Festival – that’s wurst as in sausage.

Camelback swims into summer with indoor and outdoor water parks.

At Blue Mountain it’s biking, disc golf and slopeside dining.

Check your favorite to see what’s up on the slopes.

