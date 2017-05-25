BREAKING: Large Propane Spill In South Jersey Prompts Evacuations Read More

Investigators: Jet That Crashed In New Jersey Was Late Turning

May 25, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Plane Crash, NTSB

TETERBORO, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators say a jet appeared late in turning and banked hard before crashing near New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday issued a preliminary report into the May 15 crash of the Learjet 35, which killed two crew members.

The NTSB says radar data indicated the flight did not start its right circling turn until it was less than a mile from the approach end of the runway.

READ: Homeless Man Offered Home After Helping Manchester Bombing Victims

Controllers said aircraft typically start the turn around four miles (6 kilometers) away.

A controller reported observing the wings almost perpendicular to the ground before leveling off and the left wing dropped, showing the entire top of the plane before the plane crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings in Carlstadt.

No one on the ground was injured.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch