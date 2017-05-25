Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Words have meaning. Sometimes too much. For instance, if I say, “Meet me at the Carousel”, am I talking about an airport baggage pickup, a Broadway show or a merry-go-round? In this case it’s the classic, but fast vanishing staple of carnivals, amusement parks and country fairs – the colorful whirling disc, full of giddy kids, mounted on artfully carved horses and circus animals, and in days gone by, reaching out for a brass ring that could win them a prize – or at least a free ride. Some have been preserved and can be found within a day or weekend getaway from home. You’ll find them by following the sound of another vanishing breed – the Calliope.

ELMWOOD PARK ZOO

In the “Family Resort” heyday of Atlantic City and Coney Island, from the 1920’s through the 50’s, the ornately carved and decorated carousels were Kings of “all-age” rides. Parents would hold toddlers while teens would stretch out for that brass ring. As their popularity faded at the shore points, they were dispersed around the country to restorers and collectors. from the Atlantic City boardwalk, the Elmwood Park Zoo in suburban Norristown captured one of the rare, beautifully restored merry-go-rounds. It’s a perfect size for youngsters to enjoy a bit of the past, while visiting a growing array of animals including the latest entries – a pair of cuddly Jaguar cubs. Don’t wait until they grow up.

CAROUSEL POTTSTOWN

As the 19th century gave way to the 20th, Philadelphia became a carousel hub. It was the Philadelphia Toboggan Company that began crafting nearly 90 unique carousels for venues around the nation. Over 30 are still operating today. Take a drive to Memorial Park in Pottstown and ride a meticulously restored 1905 model that throughout its lifetime entertained families at half-a-dozen venues from Ohio to Kentucky before landing back home in Pennsylvania. Rides today are $2 and the parking is free.

PEDDLERS VILLAGE

The “Grand Carousel that whirls to a lilting calliope sound at Peddler’s Village in Bucks County is indeed both grand and classic. Another piece of early Americana, produced by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company, it debuted in Chicago as the Windy City entered its second jazz and bullet punctuated year of prohibition. Amusement parks were looking for “family fare”. Carousels were rising to the peak of popularity. The Peddler’s Village attraction is a focal point of kids entertainment here, but just as many adults are drawn to the faithful restorations of its barnyard and jungle animal perches. Ride the carousel for $2.50.

PHILADELPHIA ZOO

Summertime crowds are drawn to a modern version of the classic carousel at the Philadelphia Zoo. The city zoo spins a unique ride devoted to colorful, hand carved Amazon Rainforest creatures. The carousel is set among living Amazon inhabitants and was designed as a whirling introduction to the animals, brilliantly colored birds and reptiles found in the Amazon Basin. The background sounds? Straight from the Rainforest. Ride a Jaguar and its companions for $4.

CAROUSEL AT PIER 62, MANHATTAN

We stumbled across this colorful one-of-a-kind carousel set in a pristine park on the east bank of the Hudson River in Chelsea. We were heading to lunch at the Frying Pan, a floating riverside eatery, and there it was as we entered Hudson River Park. The Carousel features are carved in the images of water and wildlife creatures found in the Hudson River Valley. Manhattanites bring their kids to the park and carousel, but it’s little known among visitors. However the location right alongside the Chelsea Piers Sports Complex makes it an ideal spot to spend an entire day.

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK CAROUSEL

The background to this restored 1922 carousel, the 61st produced by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company is spectacular. Brooklyn Bridge Park offers a panoramic view of the Lower Manhattan skyline including the new World Trade Center, the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges and the Statue of Liberty. Two dollars a ride takes you inside a brilliant glass pavilion for a spin on a faithfully restored carousel in a vibrant Brooklyn neighborhood of unique restaurants, pubs and boutique shopping. Getting there from Manhattan can be half the fun via the East River Ferry. Or take a walk across the storied Brooklyn Bridge.

Enjoy!