Free Coffee For Late-Night Drivers On AC Expressway

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) –– Traveling during Memorial Day Weekend?
Farley Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway is giving away free coffee for anyone traveling in the overnight hours.
The food and beverage operator of the Farley Service Plaza, HMSHost, says it’s their way of helping drivers stay alert during the holiday travel.
The free coffee will be provided at the Frank S. Farley Service Plaza at mile post 21 from midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.