Federal Agents Net Dozens Of Illegal Immigrants In 10-Day Operation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Immigration officials conducted a 10-day roundup operation this month, netting over 150 people in the tri-state area.
Immigration Custom Enforcement agents say the target was any illegal alien who is a threat to public safety, like registered sex offenders, gang members, convicted criminals, and those who have ignored deportation and immigration laws.
141 people in Pennsylvania were taken into Federal custody, 16 of which were arrested in Philadelphia.
Philly is a sanctuary city, meaning that it limits cooperation with federal immigration agencies, but the police department did work with agents in handing over criminals in their custody.
Authorities say detainees facing charges will go through the court system, and the rest will be processed for removal.
ICE officials say the operation was conducted in compliance with Federal law.