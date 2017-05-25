Explaining Functional Ovarian Cysts

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is a strange and scary medical term- a functional ovarian cyst?

Many women will experience the condition, yet not even know it, because they cause few symptoms and they go away without treatment in one-to-two months, or after one-to-two menstrual periods.

Now, of course, this is not always the case.

They can grow as large as four inches in diameter before they shrink or they rupture.

Now, the term rupture, that’s one that conjures up images of pain, and yes, when these cysts rupture they can cause discomfort or pain.

Functional ovarian cysts are not the only type.

When cysts are diagnosed, your doctor will probably rule out other possible types of ovarian cysts or growths before diagnosing a functional cyst.

This may involve a reexamination in six or eight weeks with a pelvic ultrasound or possibly a laparoscopy procedure.