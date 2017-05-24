Zeoli Show Log 05.24.17

3pm- According to a report, the National Security Agency, under the Obama administration, violated the privacy rights of American citizens.
3:20pm- On Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough slammed Trump’s new budget proposal, referring to it as “hateful.”
3:25pm- New York City Mayor Jim DeBlasio claims that Trump’s budget proposal will result in the death of children.
3:35pm- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney stated that “we are not going to measure compassion by the amount of money we spend, but by the number of people we help.”
3:45pm- While appearing on The Elvis Duran Show, Katy Perry was asked her opinion of Monday night’s terrorist attack in Manchester, England.
4pm- Congressman Tom MacArthur joins the show to discuss Trump’s budget proposal, the current state of the GOP healthcare bill, and why he decided to step down as co-chairman of the Tuesday Group.
4:10pm- While appearing on Morning Joe, Sen. Chris Van Hollen compared Trump’s proposed budget to Enron.
4:25pm- During an interview with USA Today, Sen. Al Franken said that he hates Ted Cruz and that he has dedicated an entire chapter of his new book to the topic.
4:35pm- Graeme Wood, National Correspondent for The Atlantic and author of “The Way of the Strangers,” calls in to discuss what ISIS wants and how they can be stopped.
5:20pm- Sen. Rand Paul wants a review of a recent $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.
5:25pm- After being grilled by Rep. Trey Gowdy during a House Intelligence Committee meeting, former CIA Director John Brennan stated he had seen no evidence of any Trump/Russia collusion.
5:35pm- Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor in Chief of Forbes Media and co-author of “Reviving America,” checks in to discuss Chris Christie’s demand for more control over Horizon Blue Cross in NJ.