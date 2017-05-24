Wednesday’s Child: Matt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Matt is a 15-year-old who loves video games.

“I’m always playing games,” he says.

He says he wants to be a video game designer when he grows up.

For now, he needs a forever family who can help him achieve his dreams.

“A family is basically like people who are there to help you. I basically just like to help people.”

“Matt is just an awesome all-around kid. He’s fun to be with, he’s very laid back.” His social worker, Ryan DeCarolis, says Matt would thrive in an active family, “but also a lot of structure at the same time. You know, Matt is doing well in school and he obviously wants to continue that, so he can become a video game designer. But he also wants a family that likes to have fun.”

And Matt says he would love to have a brother or sister, “I mean, what’s a family without siblings?”

For more information about adopting Matt or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s web site, www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.

