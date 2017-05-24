NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Christine Flowers and Chris Freind | May 24

May 24, 2017 11:57 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump visit to the Vatican and Pope Francis today.

9:20-Brad Thor’s fear for the Western World.

9:35-Joe Scarborough slams President Trump’s budget proposal.

9:50-All 3 WPHT hosts make the heavy 100 Talkers list.

10:00-Apple expected to be worth $1 trillion in 12-18 months. 

10:05-Congressman Tom MacArthur resigns from the “Tuesday Group.”

10:20-FCC won’t fine Stephen Colbert for Trump joke. 

10:35-Christine Flowers joined discussing the proposal for Callista Gingrich to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican.

11:00-Chris Freind from the DelCo Times joined discussing a local high school becoming co-ed due to a transgender student.

11:25-England cancels the changing of the guard in wake of the Manchester bombing.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch