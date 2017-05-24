The Dom Giordano Show: Christine Flowers and Chris Freind | May 24

9:00-President Trump visit to the Vatican and Pope Francis today.
9:20-Brad Thor’s fear for the Western World.
9:35-Joe Scarborough slams President Trump’s budget proposal.
9:50-All 3 WPHT hosts make the heavy 100 Talkers list.
10:00-Apple expected to be worth $1 trillion in 12-18 months.
10:05-Congressman Tom MacArthur resigns from the “Tuesday Group.”
10:20-FCC won’t fine Stephen Colbert for Trump joke.
10:35-Christine Flowers joined discussing the proposal for Callista Gingrich to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican.
11:00-Chris Freind from the DelCo Times joined discussing a local high school becoming co-ed due to a transgender student.
11:25-England cancels the changing of the guard in wake of the Manchester bombing.