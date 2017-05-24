Stretch Of Route 70 In Cherry Hill Gets Long-Awaited Resurfacing

CHERRY HILL, NJ. (CBS) — Merchants and residents are welcoming the repaving of one of New Jersey’s roughest and most heavily-traveled highways.

Fifty-thousand drivers a day travel over one of the worst road surfaces in the state: Route 70 through the Erlton section of Cherry Hill. The blacktop is long worn away, and for decades drivers have endured the kathunk-kathunk of tires over bare concrete. Kevin King hears the noise right outside his Framers’ Workroom.

“There’s an expansion joint right out front that gets kind of noisy and kind of rattles the windows,” he explained.

But now, a $9-million resurfacing is underway. It can’t happen soon enough for Julianna Bertino, owner of Aimee Michelle Bridal.

“It’s been many years, and it’s pretty exciting,” Bertino said. “Because I feel like every day that I drive by it’s always bumpy on the road and it’s always hard to get through traffic and it’s like you’re in another country!”

In three years, New Jersey DOT plans a complete $30-million reconstruction of the highway.