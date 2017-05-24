Longtime Owner Of Popular Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shop Killed In Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Store owners in the quaint shore town of Stone Harbor are gearing up for the big Memorial Day weekend.

But employees at Springer’s Homemade Ice Cream shop are preparing with heavy hearts.

The owner, Barbara Humphreys, 82, was killed last Thursday in a freak accident in her daughter’s driveway in Wayne, PA. She was reportedly ejected from the car and her husband was also seriously injured.

Longtime employees are devastated.

“I was at home when my mom called me and she said that Mrs. H has passed away. I was in tears ,” said Jeff Payne, who works at the shop.

Springer’s has been a staple in the community since 1975, garnering statewide and national attention. Each scoop, each swirl handcrafted to sweet perfection.

The Stone Harbor business community is feeling the loss.

“I just wanted to express my condolences and let them know how I felt and that I was grieve for them,” said store owner Yvonne Glauner.

“So sad because they’re just pillars in the community, ya know, they’ve been around forever,” said Dana Barnes.

Ed Orzech has grown up eating Springer’s ice cream since he was 12. He now has a business of his own just a few doors away and he appreciates the shops lasting legacy.

“It had a huge impact on our town and Really helped to put us on the map,” he said.