Video Captures Vandals Running On Top Of Cars In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— City police are investigating after brazen vandals are caught on camera running on top of cars.

The incident happened on Monday in the 900 block of Bambrey Street in Fairmount.

“We had our windows open. It was a nice night and I heard the very distinct sound of crunching metal,” said one woman.

This resident, who asked not to be shown, was woken up around 2 a.m. Monday by that sound.

“Then my husband woke up and asked what was going on and I said it sounded like someone was jumping up and down on cars,” she said.

Her suspicions were confirmed by her own surveillance camera. It caught what appears to be two males running down the street, as one more does so on the tops of parked cars.

“The insurance person I spoke to was very surprised,” the woman said.

One woman’s car roof did take a beating, marked by several large dents.

No other residents reported serious damage.

As for the rooftop runner, police are hoping someone will recognized him.

The surveillance footage caught from about halfway up the block, but based on more shoe prints the suspects may very well have hopped on half a dozen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.