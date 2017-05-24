NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Ridley Township Police Department Reinstates K-9 Officer Program

May 24, 2017 4:18 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are two new members of the Ridley Township Police Department.

Thanks to $30,000 in grant money, Ridley Township has been able to reinstate its K-9 officer program for the first time in more than a decade. Two German Shepherds, Hans and Zork, have been assigned to human officer partners.

“I think its going to be just great,” said Bob Willard, President of the Ridley Township Board of Commissioners. “[It’s] another tool for our officers to combat the narcotics and drug problem all around the area.”

Willard says the dogs are also being used to build community relations.

“It’s a great outreach program for the young kids,” Willard said. “The officers all ready have taken them around to a couple of groups.”

Willard says there has amazing community support including donations of K-9 bullet proof vests and oxygen masks.

