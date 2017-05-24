Prominent Scholar To Receive Prestigious Philadelphia Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A prominent Philadelphia scholar will join the list of honorees who’ve received the prestigious Philadelphia Award for his contributions to African-American history.

The author of a dozen books, Charles L. Blockson, is an authority on the Underground Railroad. He led the effort to get African-American historical markers across the region and donated his personal collection of books, photographs and objects that he started at age 10 to Temple University.

“There’s over 500,000 items in that collection of at Temple,” Blockson said. “It doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to all of us.”

He also has items at his alma mater Penn State. But his greatest accomplishment, is his donation to the National Museum of African-American History, Art and Culture — 39 objects that once belonged to Harriet Tubman.

“The shawl that Queen Victoria gave to her, among the items and her hymnbook.”

Blockson says collecting — and history — is his gift.

“Books have always been a part of my life,” he said.

That and encounters with the likes of Malcolm X and Paul Robeson…and now the Philadelphia Award.

Blockson will receive the award Tuesday at Temple University.

“I am humbled,” he said, “humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award.”

Other Philadelphia Award honorees include Gerry Lenfest and Kenny Gamble.