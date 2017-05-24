Phillies Try To Stop The Bleeding Against Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will search for a desperately needed victory tonight as they continue their series with the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have lost four in a row, eight of nine and 19 of their last 23. They have lost the first two games in this series with Colorado by a combined score of 16-3. Last night, the Phillies lost 8-2 as RHP Zach Eflin allowed all eight runs in six innings of work to fall to 0-2.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies. He is 5-1 with a 3.44 ERA. he has the only win for the Phils in their last nine games. He beat Pittsburgh this past Friday with six strong innings of work.

Colorado will counter on the mound with RHP Tyler Chatwood. he is 3-6 with a 5.09 ERA.

Here is the lineup for the Phillies against Chatwood:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Freddy Galvis SS

3. Aaron Altherr LF

4. Tommy Joseph 1B

5. Andres Blanco 3B

6. Odubel Herrera CF

7. Andrew Knapp C

8. Michael Saunders RF

9. Jeremy Hellickson P

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Comcast Sportsnet’s Marshall Harris about the Phils and their struggles.

