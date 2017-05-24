Great White Shark Could Be Heading To Jersey Shore For Memorial Day

May 24, 2017 3:11 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A great white shark could be making its way to the Jersey Shore just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Mary Lee, a 3,500-pound great white shark that was tagged by OCEARCH in September 2012, is apparently traveling north after being pinged near Assateague Island, which is off the Maryland-Virginia coast.

“It’s probably exciting for a lot of people,” Rehoboth Beach Patrol Capt. Kent Buckson told Delmarva Now. “It’s a famous, rather large great white shark that I believe has been tracked for several years.”

According to OCEARCH, Mary Lee has traveled just over 41 miles over the past 72 hours.

Mary Lee has been previously pinged off the Jersey Shore.

The @MaryLeeShark Twitter account has over 106,000 followers.

