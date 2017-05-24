Girls Winslow Track Team Vying For 5th Straight State Championship

May 24, 2017 7:14 PM By Don Bell
Filed Under: Don Bell, High School Sports, Track, Winslow Township High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–“We hear people talk about us when we run by, it’s just normal to us,” said Ciarra Johnson, a junior at Winslow Township High School

There’s good, there’s great and then there is dominant.

The girls track team at Winslow Township High School in Atco, NJ are so dominant they are attempting to win their 5th straight State Championship.

“I’ve never had a team that has sustained what’s going on the last 7 years, never,” said Coach George. “Sometimes as a coach your blessed to have any one of those kids. Right now I’ve got four that could change any team in South Jersey to a championship team.”

Winslow is ranked 2nd in the state as a team, and first or 2nd in six different events.  So what drives them?

“Girls are more competitive than guys I would say, everything is a competition,” Shakira Dancy, a junior at the school.

“They’re very competitive, they love to win.  They work hard and that’s their motto, always work hard,” said Assistant Coach Shawnnika Brown.

Their hard work has paid off and they thrive off the competition, but there is another factor that motivates them.

“No one wants to be the team to let it down, so they work extra hard to make sure they are the ones that keep it going,” Brown said.

“When I came in here as a freshman, I was kind of nervous because the team was already a state championship team, now it’s kind of like we have to keep the tradition going, the legacy going,” said Iyianna Williams, a senior at the school.

More from Don Bell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch