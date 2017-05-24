Girls Winslow Track Team Vying For 5th Straight State Championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–“We hear people talk about us when we run by, it’s just normal to us,” said Ciarra Johnson, a junior at Winslow Township High School

There’s good, there’s great and then there is dominant.

The girls track team at Winslow Township High School in Atco, NJ are so dominant they are attempting to win their 5th straight State Championship.

“I’ve never had a team that has sustained what’s going on the last 7 years, never,” said Coach George. “Sometimes as a coach your blessed to have any one of those kids. Right now I’ve got four that could change any team in South Jersey to a championship team.”

Winslow is ranked 2nd in the state as a team, and first or 2nd in six different events. So what drives them?

“Girls are more competitive than guys I would say, everything is a competition,” Shakira Dancy, a junior at the school.

“They’re very competitive, they love to win. They work hard and that’s their motto, always work hard,” said Assistant Coach Shawnnika Brown.

Their hard work has paid off and they thrive off the competition, but there is another factor that motivates them.

“No one wants to be the team to let it down, so they work extra hard to make sure they are the ones that keep it going,” Brown said.

“When I came in here as a freshman, I was kind of nervous because the team was already a state championship team, now it’s kind of like we have to keep the tradition going, the legacy going,” said Iyianna Williams, a senior at the school.