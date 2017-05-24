District Attorney: 2 Drug Counselors Die After Overdosing On Heroin At Addiction Facility

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two drug counselors died after overdosing at an addiction facility in Chester County.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says as overdose deaths continue to climb, reports of deaths from halfway houses have become fairly regular.

“When it is the counselors at the halfway house who are overdosing and dying, that makes this a frightening and sobering experience for everyone,” said Hogan.

Authorities Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Philly Bank Twice

The two men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms of Freedom Recovery in West Brandywine on Sunday afternoon. In addition to the counselors, six men in recovery were living in the home. They administered naloxone but could not revive the men.

Hogan spoke to those six men after the bodies were found.

“These poor folks who were working through their own recovery now also have to deal with the fact that their own counselors died and couldn’t fight off that addiction,” said Hogan.

Man In Serious Condition After Shooting In North Philly

One counselor was 33, the other was found dead on what would have been his 25th birthday.

Baggies stamped with a Superman logo, a danger sign, and skull and crossbones were found in their rooms.

Preliminary tests show the heroin was laced with the powerful and deadly fentanyl.