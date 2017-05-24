Ohio College Offering Brewery Certification

CINCINNATI, OH (CBS) — A college in Ohio is filling a need they see in their community.
Their newest curriculum focuses on beer.
Cincinnati State is now offering certification in brewery sales and marketing.
Professor and beer-blogger Carla Gessell-Streeter says she worked on the syllabus for six years.
She says she saw the need for knowledgeable brewers when the beer scene in Cincinnati blew up.
The Brewing Sales and Marketing certification program also includes courses on bar management and beer tourism.