Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Several Delaware Locations

BELLEVUE, Del. (CBS) — A boil water advisory has been issued for several locations across Delaware due to a significant water main break.
SUEZ Water Delaware says the boil water advisory will last for the next 24 to 48 hours.
“Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice,” the water company said.
Official say the water main break is fixed but some discoloration may occur.
Authorities advise residents to run cold water until clear.
Below are the affected communities:
ARDEN
ARDENCROFT
ARDENTOWN
BELLEMEADE
BEVERLY WOODS
BRANDYWINE APARTMENTS
BRANDYWINE RIDGE
BUCKINGHAM GREENE
BUCKINGHAM HEIGHTS
CARPENTER WOODS
DARLEY
DARLEY WOODS
DELAVIEW
GREEN ACRES
HIGHLAND WOODS
HILTON
INDIAN FIELD
LONGVIEW FARMS
MERIDEN
NORTHFIELD
OLD GATE LANE
PRINCETON ESTATES
RAMBLEWOOD
RYAN ESTATE
SHERWOOD GREEN
SILVERCROFT
STONE CREEK
SUNSET FARMS
SUTTON PLACE
TIMBER RUN
TIMBERWOOD
TOP OF THE HILL APTS
VALLEY RUN APARTMENTS
VEALE TRACT
WEMBLEY
WESTERLOO
WESTWOOD
WINDYBUSH
WOODCROFT
WOODSIDE HILLS
WOODVIEW VILLAGE
WYCLIFFE