Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Several Delaware Locations

May 24, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: SUEZ Water Delaware

BELLEVUE, Del. (CBS) — A boil water advisory has been issued for several locations across Delaware due to a significant water main break.

SUEZ Water Delaware says the boil water advisory will last for the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice,” the water company said.

Official say the water main break is fixed but some discoloration may occur.

Authorities advise residents to run cold water until clear.

Below are the affected communities:

ARDEN

ARDENCROFT

ARDENTOWN

BELLEMEADE

BEVERLY WOODS

BRANDYWINE APARTMENTS

BRANDYWINE RIDGE

BUCKINGHAM GREENE

BUCKINGHAM HEIGHTS

CARPENTER WOODS

DARLEY

DARLEY WOODS

DELAVIEW

GREEN ACRES

HIGHLAND WOODS

HILTON

INDIAN FIELD

LONGVIEW FARMS

MERIDEN

NORTHFIELD

OLD GATE LANE

PRINCETON ESTATES

RAMBLEWOOD

RYAN ESTATE

SHERWOOD GREEN

SILVERCROFT

STONE CREEK

SUNSET FARMS

SUTTON PLACE

TIMBER RUN

TIMBERWOOD

TOP OF THE HILL APTS

VALLEY RUN APARTMENTS

VEALE TRACT

WEMBLEY

WESTERLOO

WESTWOOD

WINDYBUSH

WOODCROFT

WOODSIDE HILLS

WOODVIEW VILLAGE

WYCLIFFE

