Wentz Takes Command Of Eagles Offense

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–What a difference a year makes.

Last May, Carson Wentz was a raw rookie getting his first taste of work in the NFL. After a Sam Bradford trade and a season of on-the-job training, Wentz became the undisputed starting quarterback of the Eagles. The team has gathered in South Philadelphia for three days of organized team activities. For Wentz, it’s a far cry from where he was 12 months ago.

“Last year was a little different story,” said Wentz. “I was trying to get my bearings straight. I barely knew where the locker room was. There were a lot of things going on. Now, it’s just really focusing on these guys and really working on this playbook and how we can build something special.”

The Eagles have given Wentz more weapons to work with this season. The team has upgraded at running back and wide receiver in the hopes of creating a more explosive offense. Wentz will, of course, be the key and Head Coach Doug Pederson has seen a difference with how his quarterback is taking charge in the huddle.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen is leadership,” Pederson said. “He’s come in here ready to go. He’s come in here eager and excited about the off-season working with the new guys and the guys from last year. I’ve seen him sort of come in rejuvenated.”

Even with the addition of the likes of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, Wentz will still be counting on Jordan Matthews to contribute. The wide receiver is excited about the arrival of the newcomers and believes stronger competition will make everybody better. Matthews can also see the difference in Wentz.

“I think there’s definitely a poise about him,” said Matthews. “You can tell that he’s at peace. It’s not like last year when he was thrust into the position. He knows his role. He knows he’s the guy. I think there is a sense of calmness that comes with that and a sense of poise that he handles extremely well.”

The success of the Eagles season will likely come down to Wentz’s growth as a quarterback. All the talk of poise and leadership still has to carry over to results on the field. However, Wentz is clearly in his comfort zone as he takes command of the offense.

“It’s come naturally,” Wentz said. “Being a quarterback here really kind of goes hand in hand. I’ve been looking forward to that and I feel that’s continuing to grow every day.”