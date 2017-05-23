Target To Pay $18M Following 2013 Data Breach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Target corp. has agreed to pay more than $18 million to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and 44 other states to settle a major data breach case from 2013.

More than 100 million pieces of credit card or personal information from Target customers nationwide were stolen by hackers from the retailer’s system in November 2013.

New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino says the Garden State will receive more than $680,000 from the settlement to be used for consumer protection efforts.

“What’s as important as the money that’s being paid are the reforms that Target has agreed to so that, hopefully, a data breach of this magnitude will not be repeated in the future,” he said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the commonwealth nets $469,000.

“This settlement was about standing up for Pennsylvania consumers, particularly the 1.6 million in Pennsylvania, who are affected by that massive data breach,” he said. “I can tell you my wife and I are at Target nearly all the time and I want to know, she wants to know and all Pennsylvanians want to know that when we shop, our data, our personal information is going to be protected.”

In a separate arrangement, Shapiro says some 225,000 consumers across the country qualify for restitution from a $10 million fund set up through class-action litigation.