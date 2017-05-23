Man Who Spent 24 Years Behind Bars For Crime He Didn’t Commit Has Conviction Vacated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man who spent 24 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit had his conviction and life sentence vacated Tuesday thanks to an agreement with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Shaurn Thomas’ freedom comes thanks to the discovery of evidence never presented to prosecutors.

“Shaurn Thomas is finally going to walk free after 24 years in prison,” said James Figorski.

Figorski, a former cop turned lawyer, volunteers with Pennsylvania Innocence Project. He’s worked for years to free Thomas who was sentenced to life without parole for the 1990 murder of Domingo Martinez. Figorski says Thomas’ alibi rang true.

“He was arrested the day before and he should have been at the youth studies center the next day, which was the time of the murder. It showed me that Shaurn was innocent,” Figorski said.

The District Attorney’s Office also received 36 pages of never before seen witness statements that contradicted what was presented to the jury.

First Assistant Kathleen Martin, who supervises the revamped Conviction Review Unit, says the DA’s office is investigating how this happened.

“There will be a systematic review to look at the protocols,” Martin said.

Thomas is expected to be set free soon.