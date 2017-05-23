Phi Psi Fraternity Offering Reward After Fire Near Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) –A $2,000 reward is being offered in connection to the an arson fire that destroyed a home in Gloucester County last week.

It happened on May 16 in the 400 block of Hamilton Rd. in Glassboro, just before 4:30 a.m.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, several members of the Phi Psi Fraternity lived in the home on Hamilton Road.

The fraternity said on Tuesday that they are offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for causing a fire that damaged the house.

Glassboro Home, 2 Cars Destroyed In Arson Fire

Fire officials say three people made it out of the home after the home went up in flames. No one was injured.

“At first I just thought I was dreaming that this couldn’t be real and then I heard screaming, knocking, banging, people screaming fire,” said Jacob Kershaw, who lives in the house. “I just watched as flames destroyed my car, destroyed their cars and destroyed all of my stuff.”

The fire also destroyed at least two cars in the driveway.

Authorities believe it was arson, and this isn’t the only damage. Two blocks further down on Lehigh Road, Channon Armstrong’s wooden fence was set on fire during the night.

“Well it’s a little bit scary, we’ve had some interesting things happen, it’s a college town,” says Armstrong. “We’ve had like law ornaments stolen and silly things but nothing this serious.”

Sadly our chapter house burnt down last night and brothers lost a home & more. Any donation is greatly appreciated https://t.co/gSISjcIWKd pic.twitter.com/CPb4UoCCgS — Phi Psi Rowan (@PhiPsiRowan) May 16, 2017

Kershaw says five guys usually live here at a time. He was in the house with another fraternity brother Ryan and his girlfriend Elisa at the time of the fire.

Ryan was about to move out and Jacob just moved in the day before the fire.

There have been no arrests in this case.