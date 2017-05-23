Researcher Says He’s Found Molecule To Fight Aging

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s new research on slowing down, and maybe even stopping, the aging process.

Researchers say it could mean new treatments for age-related diseases like heart disease and cancer.

When people hear anti-aging, many think of things that fight wrinkles, but this research is fighting aging from the inside.

Even for people who enjoy running or just relaxing, many have at least a few complaints about getting older.

“Getting out of bed, it sounds like a rock band – snap, crackle, pop,” said Sean McGoff-Quincy.

Dr. David Sinclair of Harvard Medical School says he’s found a molecule that has proven to reverse aging in mice.

“They drink it and we see that within a week they start to run further,” said Sinclair. “And then we look at their organs and those are rejuvenated as well.”

It’s all about DNA. With young, healthy runners, for example, their DNA has not yet been damaged by the aging process.

“When we are young, there is a protein that works very well to repair our DNA, but as we get older, another protein comes in and stops that from happening,” said Sinclair. “And what we’ve discovered is there’s a molecule that can get between them and pop them apart, so this youthful protein can do its action again.”

If approved, this is not something you’ll find on drug store shelves. It will actually be prescribed to prevent age-related diseases.

“It won’t just help your diabetes. As a side effect, it will prevent cancer and it will improve your memory and you will have more energy as well,” said Sinclair.

Safety studies are expected to begin in the next couple of weeks.

Sinclair is convinced it’s just a matter of time until scientists figure out how to reverse the aging process using his DNA molecule.