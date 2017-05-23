Police: Man Possibly Abducted Following Fight In Philly

May 23, 2017 12:35 AM
Filed Under: abduction, Crime, News, Philadelphia, Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Philadelphia police are investigating a possible abduction on Monday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Roberts Ave.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a woman says she witnessed a man getting forced into a van following some type of altercation on Roberts Ave.

“She saw two men fighting, next to two vehicles, a black car and behind that a brown minivan,” said Small. “She said one male was beating up the other male. Someone opened up the minivan side door and that’s when the person winning the fight forced the victim into the minivan, continuing to assault the male inside the van with his fists.”

According to the witness, after forcing the victim inside the van, a third suspect got into the victim’s black car and drove off.

Small says the victim was taken away in the van.

One of the suspects is described as having a husky build, standing about 6’ 4”.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

