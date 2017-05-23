Philadelphia’s Top Cop Discusses Manchester, What They Are Doing In Response

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of law enforcement officials from all over our area gathered in Center City for the annual Citizen Crime Commission luncheon, with the topic of conversation largely focused on Monday’s bombing attack in Manchester.

Among a roomful of police officers, a prayer and moment of silence for Manchester.

“The world is ever-changing and we have to be ever-vigilant about our security,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Ross says each time a major incident like this happens, they get alerts and updates on the investigation, and try to adapt their tactics.

“We look at the particular incident, try to get as much information about what the motivation may have been, and then safeguard whatever sights may have been germaine to that particular area and maybe germaine here, and then take the appropriate measures accordingly,” he said.

Mayor Jim Kenney echoed Ross’ words – in a statement, urging citizens to stay alert, and report any suspicious activity.