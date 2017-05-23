News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 23

May 23, 2017 8:48 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: 60 Minutes, Ariana Grande, Chris Stigall, David Brog, David Leavitt, Jim Kenney, Jonah Goldberg, Megyn Kelly, Melania Trump, National Review, Pill Cosby, Reclaiming Israel's History, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Tomi Lahren, Trip Advisor, What's Trending

Chris discussed the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Jersey Shore towns being named on a list for the best places to visit in the Summer and the makeup of Bill Cosby’s jury. He spoke with author David Brog about his book, ‘Reclaiming Israel’s History.’

6:00 22 people were killed in a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

6:23 Trip Advisor says New Jersey is one of the best places to visit in Summer.

6:26 The Wildwoods are considering implementing smoking bans.

6:35 What’s Trending: Ariana Grande, David Leavitt, Melania Trump, Pill Cosby

6:50 Jury selection is underway for the trial of Bill Cosby.

7:20 Chris talks with author David Brog about Donald Trump’s visit to Israel and his book, Reclaiming Israel’s History.

8:00 National Review’s Jonah Goldberg responds to Mayor Jim Kenney’s appearance on 60 Minutes.

8:35 What’s Trending: Cable news ratings, Megyn Kelly, Tomi Lahren

