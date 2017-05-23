News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 23

Chris discussed the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Jersey Shore towns being named on a list for the best places to visit in the Summer and the makeup of Bill Cosby’s jury. He spoke with author David Brog about his book, ‘Reclaiming Israel’s History.’
6:00 22 people were killed in a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
6:23 Trip Advisor says New Jersey is one of the best places to visit in Summer.
6:26 The Wildwoods are considering implementing smoking bans.
6:35 What’s Trending: Ariana Grande, David Leavitt, Melania Trump, Pill Cosby
6:50 Jury selection is underway for the trial of Bill Cosby.
7:20 Chris talks with author David Brog about Donald Trump’s visit to Israel and his book, Reclaiming Israel’s History.
8:00 National Review’s Jonah Goldberg responds to Mayor Jim Kenney’s appearance on 60 Minutes.
8:35 What’s Trending: Cable news ratings, Megyn Kelly, Tomi Lahren