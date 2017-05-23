Longwood Gardens Announces Long Awaited Fountain Garden Reopening

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — More than 2 years of renovations and $90 million later Longwood Garden in Chester County re-opens its main fountain garden this weekend.
The Summer of Spectacle fountain shows are set to music.
“We do everything between Gershman and Lady Gaga,” said Longwood Garden’s spokeswoman Patricia Evans.
She says more than a 1,000 new fountain features have been added, along with new lighting and a total replacement of the 1931 infrastructure which is now hidden underground.
“Every day guests to the gardens can see the main fountain garden perform,” she said. “We’ll have shows at 11, 1, 3 and 5. And then on Thursday through Saturday evenings we’ll have extended hours so guests can enjoy our 9:15 illuminated fountain experience which last 30 minutes.”
