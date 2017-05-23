NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Logwood Gardens Announces Long Awaited Fountain Garden Reopening

May 23, 2017 11:02 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: Chester County, Logwood Garden

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — More than 2 years of renovations and $90 million later Logwood Garden in Chester County re-opens its main fountain garden this weekend.

The Summer of Spectacle fountain shows are set to music.

“We do everything between Gershman and Lady Gaga,” said Logwood Garden’s spokeswoman Patricia Evans.

Welcome To America Festival Announces Which Superstars Will Be In Town, Plus More

She says more than a 1,000 new fountain features have been added, along with new lighting and a total replacement of the 1931 infrastructure which is now hidden underground.

“Every day guests to the gardens can see the main fountain garden perform,” she said. “We’ll have shows at 11, 1, 3 and 5. And then on Thursday through Saturday evenings we’ll have extended hours so guests can enjoy our 9:15 illuminated fountain experience which last 30 minutes.”

More information at click here.

 

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch