Lincoln Financial Field Ranked 4th Best NFL Stadium

May 23, 2017 10:00 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only three NFL stadiums are better than Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, according to Fox Sports’ Chris Chase.

Chase ranked Lambeau Field in Green Bay first, CenturyLink Field in Seattle second, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City third, and the Linc fourth.

“There’s something to be said for a solid, good-looking stadium with excellent sight lines and fast-moving security that’s located directly off I-95 in a stadium complex that has ton of parking,” Chase wrote.

Chase also wrote that “the awfulness of Philly fans is overrated.”

The Eagles’ first 2017 regular season game at the Linc is Week 3 (Sunday, September 24th) against the New York Giants.

