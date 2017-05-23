Police Release Surveillance Video In Shooting Of Father, 2-Year-Old Son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted for a double shooting in Kensington.
Investigators say two men on bikes shot a man and his 2-year-old son on the 3300 block of Malta Street around 9:15 p.m. on Friday.
Father, 2-Year-Old Son Shot While Sitting On Porch In Philly
The child was treated for multiple gunshot wounds at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. The father was treated at Temple University Medical Center.
Both are in stable condition.
The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward.
Police have no motive for the violence.
If you recognize anything about the two suspects, please call police at 215-686-TIPS.
