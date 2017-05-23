Police Release Surveillance Video In Shooting Of Father, 2-Year-Old Son

May 23, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted for a double shooting in Kensington.

Investigators say two men on bikes shot a man and his 2-year-old son on the 3300 block of Malta Street around 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

Father, 2-Year-Old Son Shot While Sitting On Porch In Philly

The child was treated for multiple gunshot wounds at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. The father was treated at Temple University Medical Center.

Both are in stable condition.

The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward.

Police have no motive for the violence.

If you recognize anything about the two suspects, please call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch