Police: NJ Attendant Assaulted After Man Couldn’t Pump His Own Gas

May 23, 2017 10:01 PM
EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS)—Police in New Jersey are searching for two men after a gas pump attendant is allegedly assaulted.

It happened on May 10 at a 7-Eleven on Rt. 70.

Police say the driver began arguing with the pump attendant after he was advised that he was not allowed to pump his own gas.

Credit: Evesham Police Dept.

In New Jersey, drivers are not allowed to pump their own gas.

At some point during the altercation, a passenger of the vehicle punched the pump attendant in the face, police said.

Both men fled the scene in what police believe to be either a Mustang or a Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116

 

