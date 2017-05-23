Police: NJ Attendant Assaulted After Man Couldn’t Pump His Own Gas

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS)—Police in New Jersey are searching for two men after a gas pump attendant is allegedly assaulted.
It happened on May 10 at a 7-Eleven on Rt. 70.
Police say the driver began arguing with the pump attendant after he was advised that he was not allowed to pump his own gas.
In New Jersey, drivers are not allowed to pump their own gas.
At some point during the altercation, a passenger of the vehicle punched the pump attendant in the face, police said.
Both men fled the scene in what police believe to be either a Mustang or a Camaro.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116