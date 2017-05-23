Doane Academy’s Maddy Rios Destined For Greatness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first thing you notice about Maddy Rios, isn’t her swing, and not her smooth stroke. It’s the sound of the explosion of the ball hitting her bat.

To say Maddy is good at softball is an understatement, here at Doane Academy she leads the team in just about every category there is.

You are a freshman and you could be the best player in the state

“At first I wasn’t even that good, I was OK, it was like singles and doubles but nothing big like I’m doing now, she said.

What changed? “All the coaching I got,” she replied.

ALSO READ: Young Philadelphians Are Recognized For Promoting Fire Safety

Sean Yackall Maddy’s coach said, “Maddy is the best hitter I have ever coached, this is my 21st year here and hitting wise I never had anyone better.”

And now she’s up for best slugger in the state?

“When she hits the ball out of the park it’s not like a hit the back of the fence, just barely gets over the top, she hits some bombs,” he said.

She also credits her dad for making her the player she is today

“He pushed me to this yeah, that’s how I became so good. Pushing me in school, in sports in everything I do, number one supporter,” she said.

Next up for Maddy the state quarterfinals.